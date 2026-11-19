Leaders at the Palisades nuclear plant in Southwest Michigan have submitted a plan to encourage more workers to report safety concerns.

The plan comes in response to a Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspection that concluded Palisades had a “chilled work environment” in two departments.

Holtec International, the owner of Palisades, was required to submit a plan for how to improve the work environment in the quality assurance and supply chain departments within 30 days.

“We fully recognize the significance of the NRC's conclusion that employees within these departments may be reluctant to raise safety concerns through available avenues due to a perceived fear of retaliation,” wrote Palisades Chief Nuclear Officer Fadi Diya, in a letter accompanying the plan.

Palisades said it had increased communication with employees in the two departments, holding town hall meetings, adding posters encouraging workers to report safety concerns and adding video and audio messages from senior staff. Palisades also created an independent assessment team to interview workers and formulate recommendations.

“Evaluators will be independent of the affected departments and of decisions under review,” the plan submitted to the NRC said. “Any conflict will be resolved by replacement, recusal, or another documented control that preserves the independence of the work. Site personnel may provide coordination and records but will not control interview selection, participate in confidential employee interviews, or alter the team's findings.”

The team will conduct interviews in December, issue a report in January and follow up with workers in February, according to the plan submitted to the NRC.

The Palisades nuclear plant went into decommissioning in 2022, with plans to shut down. But Holtec has been working to re-open the plant instead. Palisades is currently in operating status, and nuclear fuel has been loaded into its reactors, but it is not generating power. Palisades would become the first nuclear plant in the U.S. to restart after going into decommissioning. The restart date has been pushed back a year as workers try to meet regulations.