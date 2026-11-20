My brother-in-law is a professor of molecular biology and microbiology at Tufts University in Boston, where he is one of the world's leading researchers and authorities on cholera. As such, he has traveled often to countries where cholera is still prevalent — poor counties with limited sanitation capabilities.

Cholera is spread mostly by unsafe water and unsafe food that has been contaminated with human feces containing the bacteria. Unlike measles — a virus that can be prevented globally with a routine, lifelong vaccine — cholera lacks a long-term universal immunization and relies heavily on clean water infrastructure to keep it at bay.

So, he is an expert from a so-called rich country going to a poorer country to study cholera and collect samples because that's where the disease is.

With firsthand knowledge of this situation, it boggles my mind that now, in the year of our Lord 2026 in the United States of America, experts from other countries (so-called poorer countries) could plausibly be coming here to study our diseases. Not because we are poor in wealth, but because we are poor in decision-making.

Well, at least it will provide international students some motivation to attend our universities.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.