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Auchter's Art: Go vote

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the dark, shadowed left panel, a small, worried woman cower below three towering figures labeled "CORPORATE LOBBYISTS," "BILLIONAIRES," and "POLITICAL CORRUPTION." Text at the top reads, "IN A WORLD THAT CAN MAKE YOU FEEL POWERLESS..." In the bright right panel, the woman stands tall, empowered, and confident, pointing proudly to an "I VOTED" sticker on her shirt. Text at the top concludes, "...YOU'VE GOT TO FIGHT BACK WITH THE POWER YOU HAVE."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Better to encourage you to vote and let you decide what to do. (Still, to be clear, you should vote no on Proposal 1.)

The cartoon this week started as a specific warning about Proposal 1 on the Michigan ballot. Proposal 1 asks voters to convene a convention to remake the Michigan Constitution — it's something that automatically appears on our ballot every 16 years.

It would be incredibly dangerous to expose our constitution to an overhaul at a time when dark money has been set loose, corporations are people, and billionaires are unabashedly throwing their money around. Until rules can be made and enforced, voting yes on Proposal 1 would be (and had the metaphors all lined up) opening Pandora's box, letting the genie out of the bottle, smacking the hornet nest, opening a can of worms, and so on.

But cartoons can cross a line when they try to tell you how to vote. As it turns out, people don't like to be told what to do. Better to encourage you to vote and let you decide what to do. (Still, to be clear, you should vote no on Proposal 1.)

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchtervotingProposal 1
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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