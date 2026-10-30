Auchter's Art: Go vote

The cartoon this week started as a specific warning about Proposal 1 on the Michigan ballot. Proposal 1 asks voters to convene a convention to remake the Michigan Constitution — it's something that automatically appears on our ballot every 16 years.

It would be incredibly dangerous to expose our constitution to an overhaul at a time when dark money has been set loose, corporations are people, and billionaires are unabashedly throwing their money around. Until rules can be made and enforced, voting yes on Proposal 1 would be (and had the metaphors all lined up) opening Pandora's box, letting the genie out of the bottle, smacking the hornet nest, opening a can of worms, and so on.

But cartoons can cross a line when they try to tell you how to vote. As it turns out, people don't like to be told what to do. Better to encourage you to vote and let you decide what to do. (Still, to be clear, you should vote no on Proposal 1.)

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.