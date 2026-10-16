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Auchter's Art: Elon bonds with Michiganders

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the top-left panel, Elon Musk awkwardly waves at a man wearing a Detroit Tigers cap, saying, "GREETINGS MICHIGARAINIAN CITIZEN! IT IS I, YOUR VERY RELATABLE PAL, ELON MUSK!" In the top-right panel, Musk jumps frantically with his arms up, continuing, "I AM SPENDING A MILLION DOLLARS TO SCARE—ER—ENCOURAGE YOU TO VOTE REPUBLICAN SO WE CAN ALL BE HAPPY LIVING TOGETHER IN A UTOPIA OF MY CHOOSING—ISN'T THAT LOVELY?" In the bottom-left panel, the man points angrily and yells, "GET OUTTA HERE YOU CRAZY, ENTITLED JERK!" In the bottom-right panel, Musk mutters into his watch, "GROK, PREPARE STARLINK DEATH LASERS TO KILL...", causing the man to react in shock, "WAIT—WHAT'D YOU JUST SAY?!"
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Musk is donating to Republican candidates all over the country, including Michigan and especially to bolster Mike Rogers here. Does this have anything to do with the people of Michigan? Heck, no.

Elon Musk is back to throwing his considerable money at political campaigns. And why not? Terrible U.S. Supreme Court decisions have made it fine and dandy. And when your net worth is $1 trillion, $1 million is equivalent to what a dime is to somebody with a net worth of $100,000. Literally a rounding error.

Musk is donating to Republican candidates all over the country, including Michigan and especially to bolster Mike Rogers here. Does this have anything to do with the people of Michigan? Heck, no. Musk doesn't have any significant business interests here. His companies don't build cars, design rockets, or factory-produce propaganda in Michigan. But Republicans keeping control of the Senate would mean protection for his benefactor, Donald Trump, which would keep that sweet, sweet government money flowing in.

For you Looney Tunes fans, there's a bit of an Easter egg in the cartoon. Musk's behavior reminds me so much of Marvin the Martian. (Remember the character that wants to blow up Earth because it obstructs his view of Venus?) I couldn't help but to have Musk quoting one of Marvin's more famous lines.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterElon MuskMichigan Republican Party
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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