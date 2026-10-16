Auchter's Art: Elon bonds with Michiganders

Elon Musk is back to throwing his considerable money at political campaigns. And why not? Terrible U.S. Supreme Court decisions have made it fine and dandy. And when your net worth is $1 trillion, $1 million is equivalent to what a dime is to somebody with a net worth of $100,000. Literally a rounding error.

Musk is donating to Republican candidates all over the country, including Michigan and especially to bolster Mike Rogers here. Does this have anything to do with the people of Michigan? Heck, no. Musk doesn't have any significant business interests here. His companies don't build cars, design rockets, or factory-produce propaganda in Michigan. But Republicans keeping control of the Senate would mean protection for his benefactor, Donald Trump, which would keep that sweet, sweet government money flowing in.

For you Looney Tunes fans, there's a bit of an Easter egg in the cartoon. Musk's behavior reminds me so much of Marvin the Martian. (Remember the character that wants to blow up Earth because it obstructs his view of Venus?) I couldn't help but to have Musk quoting one of Marvin's more famous lines.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.