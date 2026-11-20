The Detroit Lions lost their best defensive player last weekend.

And the University of Michigan appears to be set to add a new athletic director.

Meanwhile, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is losing a lot of money every day.

For more on that, Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

Football this weekend:



Oregon at Michigan State - Fri., 8:00 p.m.



UCLA at Michigan - Sat., 3:30 p.m.



Tampa Bay at Detroit - Sun., 1:00 p.m.

Doug Tribou: Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is done for the season. During the Lions’ game in Germany against the New England Patriots, Hutchinson sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. To celebrate, he leaped in the air and landed with both feet on the ground, but only one of his ACL’s intact. That knee injury will require surgery.

Could you give us some perspective on how much Hutchinson means to the Lions defense?

John U. Bacon: Almost everything. He's the captain of the team. He is their best defender by far. Two time All-Pro. But it must be said, after his gruesome leg injury two years ago, the Lions did go 15-2. They just didn't have enough to win a playoff game. So I could be wrong. And Doug, everybody loves it when I am wrong — including me, it should be noted. But I do not see this — anymore — as a Super Bowl-winning team without Hutchinson.

DT: The Lions are one of three NFC North teams with a 7-2 record, along with the (Minnesota) Vikings and (Chicago) Bears. And things are about to get very busy for Detroit.

Just back from Germany, the Lions will host Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Then they’ll play their annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday when the Bears come to town. What will you be watching for in this critical stretch?

JUB: Well, they should beat a weak Tampa Bay team pretty handily, but Chicago will be a real test for Detroit's defense. If they can handle the Bears without Hutchinson, they might have a chance.

DT: In college football, Oregon beat up on Michigan last weekend in Oregon. Now the Ducks are coming to East Lansing to face the Spartans on Friday night.

The Spartans are coming off a loss to Washington and are just 3-7 this year. Oregon is ranked 13th in the nation. What do you think MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald can hope to achieve in their last two games?

JUB: They already know they cannot make a bowl game, so they're playing for pride now. And for the players on this year's team, probably a spot on next year's team. These days, with automatic transfers, even the players can't take anything for granted. But from what I've seen so far, Fitz's team will play hard.

DT: Meanwhile, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham’s schedule isn’t getting any easier. After facing Oregon last week, now undefeated UCLA, No. 4 in the nation, is coming to the Big House Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines are 5-5 and have looked lost on offense even after the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Do you see any path to a late-season bright spot here, John?

JUB: I think we're down to Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber: "So you're saying there's a chance?" That's about the chance you have here. The only thing that keeps me from saying this season is entirely over is two years ago, at 5-5, like they are now, Michigan somehow upset Northwestern and then somehow beat a far superior Ohio State team.

That morning, I tweeted that Michigan had a 2% chance. So in the interest of inflation, I'll give Michigan a 3% chance this year. How's that?

Dylan Larkin is reportedly losing $41,000 a day while sitting out over a trade dispute with the Red Wings.

DT: [Laughs] The University of Michigan hasn’t made it official, but according to many media reports, U-M will soon have a new athletic director. Trev Alberts, who is currently the A.D. at Texas A&M, has reportedly accepted the job. Current AD Warde Manuel is on his way out at the end of the calendar year. What do you think Alberts will do?

JUB: Well, he's earned a reputation as a chainsaw athletic director at Nebraska and at Texas A&M, firing both football head coaches despite massive buyouts. So, Doug, if I'm coach Kyle Whittingham, I don't think I'm buying a house this week. So expect Alberts to clean house. And probably beyond football, too.

DT: Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is still not playing and still has not been traded, as he would like. He left the team in late October. The Wings suspended his pay. A website tracking his salary says he’s losing $41,000 a day and is approaching a million in lost wages so far. I guess that's good work if you can get… or not get it… or something like that. I'm not sure what the phrase is here. [Laughs]

JUB: [Laughs] It's something like that. Yes, Doug, our analysis is spot on, as usual. Look, I'm not his agent, but that might not be a great business model, what he's pursuing currently. Unless, of course, what? He's going to get him on volume. I'm not clear.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of the interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.