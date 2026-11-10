© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Detroit's new women's hockey team gets a name and logo

Michigan Public | By Rob Hess
Published November 10, 2026 at 10:49 AM EST
The logo of the Detroit Clutch, the city's Professional Women's Hockey League team.
Detroit Clutch
The Detroit Clutch logo for the Professional Women's Hockey League team.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled the names and logos for its four newest teams, turning Michigan’s team from PWHL Detroit into the Detroit Clutch just ahead of its inaugural season.

The expansion San Jose Sea Lions, Vegas Vanguards and Hamilton Havoc also received names. Each team’s unique identity was developed by women-led design teams focused on capturing the spirit and legacy of the communities they represent.

Detroit’s name was chosen as a nod to the city’s automotive legacy and its ability to deliver under pressure.

That’s a spirit the Clutch could use when the 2026-27 PWHL season kicks off Dec. 5–6, as they face off against the Vegas Vanguards on the road. Their home opener is scheduled for Dec. 12 against the New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena.

Visit the team's website for more information on the Clutch, including how and when to catch their games.
Tags
Sports Detroitwomen's sportshockeyDetroit Clutch
Rob Hess
Before working at Michigan Public, Rob worked at the University of Michigan in the Center for Academic Innovation. There, he worked across departments to edit and produce video from conception to completion.
See stories by Rob Hess
We need your support donation button
Related Content