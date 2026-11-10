Detroit's new women's hockey team gets a name and logo

The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled the names and logos for its four newest teams, turning Michigan’s team from PWHL Detroit into the Detroit Clutch just ahead of its inaugural season.

The expansion San Jose Sea Lions, Vegas Vanguards and Hamilton Havoc also received names. Each team’s unique identity was developed by women-led design teams focused on capturing the spirit and legacy of the communities they represent.

Detroit’s name was chosen as a nod to the city’s automotive legacy and its ability to deliver under pressure.

That’s a spirit the Clutch could use when the 2026-27 PWHL season kicks off Dec. 5–6, as they face off against the Vegas Vanguards on the road. Their home opener is scheduled for Dec. 12 against the New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena.

Visit the team's website for more information on the Clutch, including how and when to catch their games.