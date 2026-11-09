U-M evaluating potential of finding indigenous remains at planned data center site

The University of Michigan said it is working with an archeologist to evaluate the potential that indigenous artifacts or human remains could be discovered on the site of its proposed hyperscale data center in Ypsilanti Township.

The archeological review comes after a warning by the State Historic Preservation Office that the area surrounding the Huron River is “highly archaeologically sensitive.”

U-M’s proposed data center is situated within that region. But the project site has not been specifically assessed by the office, according to a spokesperson.

Scott Slagor, cultural resource protection manager at the Historic Preservation Office, informed the university in an email that the proposed location of the data center, as well as the fact that construction is set to occur on an undeveloped parcel, increases the likelihood of an archeological discovery on the site.

“This risk includes burials,” the Slagor wrote, explaining that an adjacent property includes “a recorded cemetery.”

“You absolutely do not want to hit remains during construction,” he wrote.

U-M selected the 144-acre Ypsilanti Township parcel in August, amidst pushback from residents . The university has said the data center will support research “to advance science and education.” It will operate in partnership with the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which specializes in nuclear weapons research.

Slagor’s recommendations, which were framed as general guidance for initiating an assessment, came in a September email exchange with U-M’s project director, Rob Green. The emails were provided to Michigan Public by Doug Winters, an attorney for Ypsilanti Township, and confirmed by a Historic Preservation Office spokesperson.

The exchange began with Green seeking advice from Slagor on how to research the archeological history of the U-M property.

“Through our community engagement, we have received some comments claiming there might be Native American burial grounds on the property,” Green wrote, noting that “we have not been able to find any direct evidence to support this claim.”

The Historic Preservation Office manages Michigan’s list of archeological sites to help ensure their preservation. Archeological data maintained by the agency can only be shared with federally qualified archeologists.

Slagor advised that the university consult with a qualified archeologist to “to conduct an archaeological assessment” and “advise you on the path forward for the property.” Slagor also recommended the university reach out to the Tribal Historic Preservation Offices of nearby tribes.

A U-M spokesperson declined an interview request and directed Michigan Public to a statement from October 30.

“The University is grateful for the cooperation and recommendations provided following preliminary discussion with SHPO representatives,” the statement reads. “In accordance with their recommendation, the university is engaging a Federally Registered Archeologist to conduct an official consultation with SHPO. We are reaching out to the appropriate Tribal Nations to ensure the project is proceeding with respect to the community.”

According to an spokesperson for the office, the emails obtained by Michigan Public represent the extent of current communication between U-M and the agency.

The U-M statement also noted that the university has not yet broken ground on the site and that non-archeological surveys found “no evidence of archeological artifacts or culturally-sensitive materials found at the project site.”

Winters, the Ypsilanti Township attorney, told Michigan Public that he did not trust U-M to conduct a careful assessment before beginning construction.

“We've known for many, many years this property, adjacent to the banks of the Huron River, was home to Native American tribes for centuries,” Winters said. “This is not news to U of M, but they were not going to voluntarily come forward until we pressed the issue.”

In October, the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees and the United Tribes of Michigan both passed resolutions urging the university to hold off on construction until it completed detailed archaeological assessments.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public’s broadcast license.