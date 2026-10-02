Sam Beaubien is a producer for Michigan Public’s Stateside and a musician, composer, producer and audio engineer with deep roots in Detroit’s music community. Before joining Michigan Public, he spent more than a decade at WDET Detroit Public Radio, where he worked as a creative producer, helping shape the station’s sound through audio imaging and producing music and culture programming. He is also the founder and bandleader of the Detroit ensemble Will Sessions, whose work has included collaborations with artists including Slum Village, Eminem and Dennis Coffey. As a composer and producer, Beaubien has also created music for television, advertising and other media. He holds degrees in music education and jazz performance and composition from Wayne State University, and his work across public radio and music is rooted in a deep interest in Detroit’s culture, history and creative community.

