Walled Lake Consolidated Schools is considering closing one of the district’s three high schools in response to declining enrollment.

At a meeting on Thursday, school board members reviewed a facilities utilization study showing the districts’ high schools were operating below their functional capacity.

As a potential response to underutilization, the report studied the possibility of closing Walled Lake Central High School and consolidating students into the district's other two high schools.

In a letter shared with families on Friday morning, Superintendent Michael Lonze emphasized that no final decisions have been made about the closure of facilities.

The evaluation of a potential closure of Central High School, Lonze wrote, “was part of the district's broader, ongoing efforts to evaluate our facilities and ensure our learning environments are positioned to provide the strongest possible educational experiences for students.”

Officials with Walled Lake Consolidated Schools declined an interview request.

According to the report reviewed on Thursday, the district has seen a 24% decline in enrollment over the last 20 years. Enrollment is projected to continue declining, in line with a national trend that is driven, in part, by declining birth rates.

Walled Lake’s high schools are only 52% utilized, according to the report, compared to 72% utilization of the district’s elementary and middle schools.

The report said that low enrollment can lead to elective courses being cancelled, the consolidation of courses into fewer sections, and reduced opportunities for clubs and athletics. Two high schools, Walled Lake Central and Walled Lake Western, are not offering some AP courses this year due to a lack of demand.

Consolidating students from three high schools down to two could alleviate those challenges and lead to more robust programming for students, according to the report. It could also save the district money: Maintaining underutilized space is more than twice as expensive as maintaining vacant space, the report said.

In his letter to families, Lonze wrote that the district periodically commissions facilities utilization studies, which help the district “better understand how to maximize our resources.”

But, he wrote, “We recognize that our schools are more than buildings. They are places where students learn, relationships are built, and lasting memories are made.”

Underlying the district’s challenge is a gap between state funding and rising costs.

This year, the district saw a 3% increase in personnel costs and 5% increase in operating costs, according to the report.

But state funding, which is allocated on a per-pupil basis, only rose 2.4%. That means that even if enrollment holds steady this year, the school is in line to absorb a net loss of nearly $1 million.