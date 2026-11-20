In the summer of 2025, Q was looking to start a new life when she arrived in Pontiac, Michigan. Q’s niece, Rosaura Quintero, remembers feeling reassured about the possibility of Q’s new life in the United States.

“Meaning confident that she was going to be much better off,” she told Michigan Public. “That she was going to have maybe the care and safety to walk peacefully down a street, work peacefully, and that nothing could happen to her — something that here in Venezuela she couldn’t do.”

In Venezuela Q was viciously beaten for being transgender. She bore scars on her chest from what she said was a violent knife attack.

“Here [in Venezuela] she had to stay hidden, camouflaged.. pretending,” Quintero said. “She feared for her life.”

Q told Michigan Public earlier this year that she believed she was targeted because of her work through her organization, Fundación LGBTI Gente Bella. The organization’s mission was to advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ people while also raising funds for those who needed it.

Courtesy / Rosaura Quintero Q at an event hosted by her organization, Fundación LGBTI Gente Bella, where she joined fellow hairstylists in volunteering their time and skills to provide haircuts for older adults.

“If someone passed away they helped them with the funeral — contributed to a burial or a cremation,” Quintero recalled. “They also would go to nursing homes, tidy them up, cut their (people’s) hair, groom them, they went to hospitals, meals were donated, medicines … anything someone might need that was within their means, they did it.”

New church, friends, and barbershop

In Pontiac, Q started working at a local barbershop.

She told Michigan Public about the day when she got a chance to prove her haircutting skills by repairing a client’s wig after another barber had botched it.

“I took that wig and gave it a fabulous cut, Whitney Houston-style, something divine. I left her looking spectacular,” she said.

Her budding career in hairstyling in the U.S. was cut short when she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February of 2026. Instead of celebrating her 50th birthday with her newfound chosen family, Q found herself in a male unit at the North Lake Detention Center in Baldwin, Michigan.

At North Lake, Q was sexually assaulted over a period of several weeks. Michigan Public does not identify victims of sexual assault. When she reported the assault to police, she was examined at a hospital, transferred out of the facility, and quickly deported back to Venezuela.

Restarting her life in Venezuela

Q arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, in April of this year and settled in her hometown in Barquisimeto with her sister and niece, Rosaura Quintero.

“Honestly, she tried not to socialize much, not to expose herself,” she said. “Rather than suffering any harm, when she had already suffered a lot.”

Courtesy / Rosaura Quintero Q loved her three dogs, Flecha (left), Vaca (middle) and Buda (right). She often referred to them as her children.

Back at home, Quintero said, Q spent a lot of time reconnecting with her three dogs, Flecha, Vaca, and Buda — whom she often referred to as her children.

“She would pick them up from the street and raise them,” Quintero said

Sharing food was one of the ways Q showed her love, Quintero said. On the days the family didn’t have enough money to buy food, Q would forgo her meals so that her pups would have something to eat.

“She loved to cook for us, to provide, but many times she didn't even eat, it was just for the joy of it,” she added. “She did it just for pleasure, and well, it was delicious.”

According to Quintero, Q's favorite food to eat was caraotas — the Venezuelan name for black beans.

“She was the one who pulled us through”

For 20 years Q was a hairdresser — a career she technically began when she was around 14 years old.

“She hadn't taken any courses or anything, she just practiced on my grandmother and my mother,” Quintero said.

Courtesy / Rosaura Quintero Q worked as a hairstylist for several decades and was known for her balayage.

As time went by though, Q managed, Quintero said, to become one of the best stylists in the city. She was known for her balayage — a free hand hair highlighting technique.

“Whenever she told her story — it was very funny because at first, since she didn't know, they didn't pay her,” Quintero said. “She even caused some damage to some hair when she was starting out …until … years went by and she became big.”

It was by cutting hair that Q managed to support her family on her income alone, Quintero said.

“She was the one who pulled us through,” said Quintero. “My mom learned the hairdressing trade because of her. Nowadays, my mom is also a hairdresser, thanks to her, who always supported her.”

A “fierce advocate” for trans people in Venezuela

Standing up for the LGBTQ community was one of Q’s greatest passions.

“She was a fierce advocate for queer people, LGBTQ people, especially trans people in Venezuela,” said Cisily Quintanilla Zuniga.

Zuniga connected with Q after she was deported through the immigrant rights group No Detention Centers of Michigan .

“I was a friend and an advocate and a connection to Q to amplify her story here in the U.S. and help out with support while she's in Venezuela, “ Zuniga said.

Q told Michigan Public she needed to have surgery to address some of the injuries she suffered as a result of the sexual assault at North Lake. In October she managed to get that care.

Courtesy / Rosaura Quintero Q

“Today, I am healed and eager to keep working for my LGBTQ+ community. I am grateful for the work everyone does to support others. God observes everything. God sees all,” Q wrote then in a message to Michigan Public.

While being back in Venezuela wasn’t easy for Q, Zuniga said she found a lot of meaning giving back to those in need.

“Whatever food she had, she would take it to the hospital and try to feed people that were houseless.”

Q’s dream, Zuniga said, was to open a physical space for her organization, Fundación LGBTI Gente Bella, where LGBTQ people could build community, receive support, and care.

“I think her dream was to just be a trans woman, to get gender affirming surgery,” Zuniga said. “She had a strong case for asylum, she had a strong case to seek refuge in our country and to try to live a life of peace.”

On November 2, 2026, Q was attacked and beaten nearly to death while attempting to make one of her regular meal deliveries to people in need, according to her niece.

Quintero said she usually would accompany her aunt on these runs but wasn't able to that day. She remembers Q telling her that she didn’t care if she went alone, she just wanted to help.

“If she didn't go make that donation, that food was going to go to waste. With so many people hungry, she was never going to allow that.”

Documentation from the hospital provided to Michigan Public by Q’s family states Q received multiple blows to the head and body leading to a severe traumatic brain injury.

Eleven days after the attack, Q’s family made the difficult decision to take her off life support. Q died on November 13 at the intensive care unit of the Hospital Central Universitario "Dr. Antonio María Pineda" in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. She was born in Caracas but spent the majority of her life in Barquisimeto. She was 50 years old.

Courtesy / Q Q

“I lost the most important person in my life. The only person I could count on for everything,” Quintero said. “But I also feel proud for who she was and wherever she may be I will always be thankful for everything that she did with love and everything she gave with love for me.”

Q is remembered by her family and friends both in Venezuela and Michigan for her optimism, her relentless spirit, and her determination to make the world a better place.

“In another life, I would choose her again … without hesitation as my aunt, as my mother, as my unconditional friend,” Quintero said. “I would never change her.”

Cisily Quintanilla Zuniga said No Detention Centers of Michigan is raising funds to help Q’s family pay for funeral expenses.