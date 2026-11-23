Earlier this month, state and local officials gathered along the Flint River to dedicate Michigan’s newest state park.

The 230 acre state park snakes along the river, connecting parks, trails and recreation areas. Flint State Park passes through the heart of downtown Flint.

Flint State Park is the 104th Michigan state park. It’s also the first state park in Genesee County, which has been the only Michigan county not to have its own state park.

Four years ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared the old Chevy in the Hole site would become a state park. More than $100 million has been spent on turning the former industrial site and brownfield into a park, along with expanding the park along the river.

Tom Bissett is the Chief of the Parks and Recreation Division for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Overlooking a recently completed canoe and kayak launch on the Flint River, Bissett said the focus has been on the river.

“You can see the riffles trying to restore the natural flow and the natural structure to the river,” said Bissett.

There is still a great deal of work to do to rehab and reclaim parts of the former Chevy in the Hole site.