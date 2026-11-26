The Detroit Lions will host their 87th Thanksgiving Day game when they bring in the NFC North rival Chicago Bears for a pivotal clash at Ford Field (1 p.m. Thursday, CBS).

How did this tradition start? Here's a quick recap.

How the Detroit Lions ended up with Thanksgiving games

The Detroit Lions have played on Thanksgiving nearly every year since 1934. The tradition began during the team's inaugural season in Detroit, after George A. Richards purchased the Portsmouth Spartans and moved the team to Detroit.

Richards first became prominent in automobile sales before moving into the radio business. He purchased Detroit radio station WJR in 1928. At the time, the Detroit Tigers dominated the city's sports spotlight, so Richards drew on his radio background to help build exposure for the new football team. Part of that plan? Playing, and broadcasting, football on Thanksgiving.

The first Lions Thanksgiving game

Richards reached out to George Halas, then the head coach and owner of the Chicago Bears, and the two agreed to have their teams face off in the first Lions Thanksgiving game. Richards saw an opportunity to boost ticket sales and generate national publicity for his new team.

That first game - played November 29, 1934, at University of Detroit Stadium - sold out. An estimated 26,000 fans attended, while thousands more would-be spectators were turned away at the gate. Both teams were at the top of their division: The Bears entered with an 11-0 record, while the Lions were 10-1.

The Bears won that first matchup, 19-16, led by stars of that era such as Bronko Nagurski and Red Grange. But both teams, and the NFL, benefited from the nationwide publicity generated by the game and its coast-to-coast radio broadcast. Detroit's annual Thanksgiving tradition was born.

The Lions' Thanksgiving tradition over the years