Why the Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving Day every year
The Detroit Lions will host their 87th Thanksgiving Day game when they bring in the NFC North rival Chicago Bears for a pivotal clash at Ford Field (1 p.m. Thursday, CBS).
How did this tradition start? Here's a quick recap.
How the Detroit Lions ended up with Thanksgiving games
The Detroit Lions have played on Thanksgiving nearly every year since 1934. The tradition began during the team's inaugural season in Detroit, after George A. Richards purchased the Portsmouth Spartans and moved the team to Detroit.
Richards first became prominent in automobile sales before moving into the radio business. He purchased Detroit radio station WJR in 1928. At the time, the Detroit Tigers dominated the city's sports spotlight, so Richards drew on his radio background to help build exposure for the new football team. Part of that plan? Playing, and broadcasting, football on Thanksgiving.
The first Lions Thanksgiving game
Richards reached out to George Halas, then the head coach and owner of the Chicago Bears, and the two agreed to have their teams face off in the first Lions Thanksgiving game. Richards saw an opportunity to boost ticket sales and generate national publicity for his new team.
That first game - played November 29, 1934, at University of Detroit Stadium - sold out. An estimated 26,000 fans attended, while thousands more would-be spectators were turned away at the gate. Both teams were at the top of their division: The Bears entered with an 11-0 record, while the Lions were 10-1.
The Bears won that first matchup, 19-16, led by stars of that era such as Bronko Nagurski and Red Grange. But both teams, and the NFL, benefited from the nationwide publicity generated by the game and its coast-to-coast radio broadcast. Detroit's annual Thanksgiving tradition was born.
The Lions' Thanksgiving tradition over the years
- The Lions enter the 2026 game with an all-time Thanksgiving record of 38-46-2.
- Since 1934, the only years the Lions didn't play on Thanksgiving were 1939-44, during World War II.
- The Dallas Cowboys began their own Thanksgiving tradition in 1966, when general manager Tex Schramm wanted to get his team more national publicity.
- In 2006, the NFL expanded its Thanksgiving schedule to include a third game in primetime, typically kicking off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.
- From 1951 through 1963, the Lions hosted the Green Bay Packers every Thanksgiving. The 13-year run helped cement the rivalry as a holiday tradition, until the NFL changed its scheduling approach and introduced more opponent rotation.
- 1962 - Thanksgiving Day Massacre: Detroit defeated the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers, 26-14, handing them their only loss of the season. The Lions' defense sacked quarterback Bart Starr 11 times in one of the most dominant defensive performances in Thanksgiving history.
- 1998 - The Coin Toss Game: A late field goal by Pittsburgh's Norm Johnson tied the game and sent it into overtime. During the overtime coin toss, referee Phil Luckett ruled that Steelers running back Jerome Bettis had called "heads," even though Bettis maintained he called "tails." The coin landed on tails, giving Detroit possession. Jason Hanson subsequently kicked the game-winning field goal in a 19-16 Lions victory. The controversy prompted the NFL to change its coin-toss procedures.
- 2004 – Peyton Manning's 6-touchdown day: Manning threw six touchdown passes on just 28 attempts as the Indianapolis Colts rolled past Detroit, 41-9. The performance came during Manning's record-setting season, when he finished with 49 touchdown passes, an NFL record at the time.
- 2013 – Stafford takes down the Packers: Matthew Stafford threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, while Detroit's defense sacked Packers quarterback Matt Flynn seven times, in a 40-10 win. The win snapped a 9-game Thanksgiving losing streak for Detroit.
- 2024 – A Thanksgiving Day escape: Detroit edged past the Bears, 23-20, behind two touchdown catches by Sam LaPorta. Chicago had a chance to tie the game or win it late, but poor clock management left the Bears unable to get off another play before time expired.