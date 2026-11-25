As families gather for one of the most anticipated home-cooked meals of the year, the Grand Rapids Fire Department sent out a reminder to be alert for kitchen fires.

Fire marshal William Smith knows the importance of the warning.

“I had my own incident in my own kitchen,” Smith admitted.

It happened years ago when he had family and friends over for Thanksgiving. They had a big turkey, which they decided to cook in a disposable aluminum pan. Partway through cooking, they went to adjust the bird in the flimsy pan.

“And the thing collapsed,” Smith said. “And so all that grease inside that container spilled into the oven. We had an immediate flame.”

Smith said he immediately closed the oven door, but smoke poured out, filling the kitchen. He turned off the oven. One of his buddies hit the ground to avoid the smoke, and crawled out of the kitchen.

“And there were photos involved,” Smith said.

To this day, he still gets reminders every year.

“It’s been probably over 15 years and I still get a photo from my friends,” he said.

Holiday distractions

And Smith said if it can happen to him, it can happen to others on Thanksgiving with less experience fighting fires.

“One of the largest causes of structure fires in the city of Grand Rapids is cooking fires,” Smith said.

According to the city, 32% of Grand Rapids structure fires in 2025 started in kitchens. That was up from 24% the year before.

Holidays can be especially dangerous times, Smith said.

“There is a little bit of a ramp up during the holidays, and the extra concern is you have people in your home perhaps, or your family and friends are over, and you have a concentration of people,” Smith said. “And things happen, distractions occur.”

Sometimes the distractions come after the cooks have had a few drinks. Sometimes there’s just too much going on in the rest of the house that can divert attention.

“Really it has everything to do with paying attention to what you’re doing,” Smith said. “So if you’re going to be distracted in some capacity, get somebody who can be responsible to be right there.”

Safety tips

One bright spot around Thanksgiving safety, Smith noted, is that more people seem to have gotten the message about the dangers of deep frying a turkey. The city recommends making sure the turkey is fully thawed, dry and that the fryer is outdoors on a flat, level surface far away from any structures. Smith said his department doesn’t seem to get as many calls for frying mishaps as it used to.

For indoor incidents, Smith said the most common causes happen on the stovetop, rather than in the oven.

He said if you do get a fire in your kitchen on a holiday, it’s important how you react.

The two most important things to do first: Cut off the heat, and cover the flames, if possible.

“Shut that down and cover the container with a cover,” Smith said.

Reacting quickly can help keep a bad situation from becoming a holiday disaster. Because, while it’s important to avoid fires in the first place, accidents happen - even to the fire professionals.