Michigan will host one of 12 debates between Democratic presidential hopefuls in the 2028 election cycle.

The Democratic National Committee made the announcement this week when it released its framework for the next election cycle.

Michigan’s presidential primary will be on February 22, 2028. It’ll be the fifth Democratic primary after South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. With the exception of a 10-day gap between the first two, all are a week apart.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel advocated for giving the state a larger role in the primary process.

“I think that Michigan looks like America,” Hertel said. “We're the most diverse battleground state in the country … racially, economically, geographically.”

Hertel said he prefers a national popular vote so candidates have to campaign everywhere, but until things change, Michigan is a good early test for presidential hopefuls.

“I don't like the Electoral College. I hope it's someday that it's not the major deciding point for all this,” Hertel said. But as long as we have it, we know that Michigan is going to be a key state, and those organizing dollars should be spent in those states early.”

The DNC has placed some restrictions on who qualifies for debates. If the field is large, two debates of up to 10 participants each would take place.

Participating candidates must also sign a pledge that they will not use Super PAC money against fellow Democrats during the primary process.

A date and place have not yet been set for Michigan’s debate.