ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has informed Trev Alberts that he will not be its next athletic director, one week after he signed a memorandum of understanding to take the job and leave Texas A&M, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday morning because the decision had not been announced.

Alberts signed an MOU with Michigan on Nov. 17, the person said.

The school has been searching for someone to replace Warde Manuel, who agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years on his contract last July. Manuel has been the Wolverines' AD since 2016, leading a department that has won four national championships and had a lot of off-the-field turmoil.

Texas A&M has already announced Alberts' last day at the school is Nov. 30 and named an interim AD.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.