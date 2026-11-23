U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) is retiring from office after two terms in the U.S. Senate and 18 years in Congress. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed will succeed him after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in the 2026 midterm election.

Stateside Host April Baer sat down for an interview with Peters reflecting on his time in office, advice for the incoming batch of Senators, and whether he thinks there are stewards in place to take care of our service members.

The following is a snippet from the conversation. You can listen to the full conversation above.

April Baer: How do you feel about the campaign that we’ve just all been through to select your replacement?

Gary Peters: It was a pretty intense campaign and, unfortunately, it was incredibly nasty. I mean, the Republicans, I think, really took the campaign to a new low. The personal attacks on Abdul were outrageous and certainly unacceptable, and surely I think it was a sign of their desperation. But I'm tired of seeing that in American politics.

It does not strengthen our democratic process certainly. And I would hope at some point, particularly after it was unsuccessful, that that may change things in the future, but I'm not naive about that either. We’re probably likely to continue to see it.

AB: The new majority — including Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed, who will be stepping in to your shoes — have made no bones about the fact that they want to make progress quickly on things that they promised during the campaign: ending the war in Iran; doing things about the cost of living; and starting to address the health care crisis.

A think tank at Vanderbilt called you the No. 1 most effective member of the U.S. Senate. What advice would you have for the new majority on moving forward quickly?

GP: First off, it is about, kind of, building relationships and working together. You know, the advice I give to every new member that comes into the Senate is, I say, 'Remember the campaigns over. And now you have the privilege of representing everybody in your state, not just those that voted for you.'

You're not gonna obviously change who you are, your core beliefs. I’m a proud Democrat and I've always been a proud Democrat and will continue to be such, but there are a lot of things that we can figure out together and try to take some of the hyperpartisanship out in order just to solve things.

Ideally, that's what I would certainly like to see, but you know we do have an advantage as Democrats right now is that we have very large majorities. So, you can take some pretty bold action. And you should.

Certainly the election I think was very clear by voters all across the country. And especially these red states that we really thought we could be competitive, but not win as much as we did. I mean, to think that Texas now is a blue state. People are basically giving Democrats a shot, a chance to show what we can do and it's important for us to take some pretty, pretty bold action.

But, while you're doing that, obviously trying to build consensus in the Senate. So you need to figure out how do you do that in a way that builds the broad consensus and also gives more permanence. You want to be able to move policies forward that also have staying power. We just don't swing back and forth in elections. That's not healthy for the constitutional democracy that we have, so trying to find that common ground while being bold at the same time is really important.

AB: Senator Peters, you're a service member yourself, retired, and a lot of your terms have been spent making sure that military members, active duty, and veterans have been cared for. I'm also thinking a lot about the situation that this country finds itself in now with its military and its just a fractious time as there are many, many Americans who have concerns about what's going on in Iran and the U.S. military has been under more and more pressure because of changing federal mandates. I wonder, as you're getting ready to exit the Senate, if you think the stewards are there to take care of our service members in the way that they deserve.

GP: Well, certainly, I have real problems with Secretary (Pete) Hegseth. I think he's operating way over his head. He is the wrong person for that job. I'd say he’s probably the least qualified individual we've ever had as Secretary of Defense. We're paying the price for that. His personnel actions can't be defended. We're certainly seeing that, which is having an impact on morale with our troops. And, the fact that he pushed so aggressively for this action in Iran has been disastrous.

But I'm very concerned about leadership, to your point, and this, the action in Iran and launching those attacks before our military was really ready to do things like make sure the Strait of Hormuz wasn't shut down, really shows a failure of leadership.

You know, I called out Secretary Hegseth pretty aggressively in a hearing not too long ago, that this is not a failure of the men and women who serve every day, who put their lives on the line and serve with honor and distinction. This was a failure of political leadership over the military. And that goes right to him and to President Trump and folks in the administration and they need to be held accountable for that.

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.