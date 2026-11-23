ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Whittingham greeted dozens of recruits as they lined up along the 50-yard line at Michigan Stadium while the Wolverines warmed up ahead of their upset of then-No. 4 UCLA, hoping to coach many of them in Ann Arbor next season.

It’s unclear if he will have that opportunity.

Whittingham's debut season with the Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) has fallen short of expectations.

They started No. 16 in the preseason AP Top 25 and barely became bowl eligible before the regular-season finale against 25th-ranked Ohio State on the road Saturday.

The former Utah coach was hired by athletic director Warde Manuel, who agreed to a buyout and is on his way out at the end of the year. Trev Alberts has agreed to leave Texas A&M — which has already named an interim AD — to lead Michigan athletics and will ultimately decide if Whittingham is one and done with the maize and blue.

Ryan Day is also an embattled coach — just two years removed from leading the Buckeyes to a national championship — while mired in Ohio State's worst season in 15 years.

“The Game” always has put a focus on coaches, most famously during Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes' 10-Year War, but that doesn't seem to affect Whittingham entering his first visit to The Horseshoe.

“Coaches are in the spotlight every week. I don’t think that’s any different," Whittingham said Monday. "It’s magnified this week, obviously.”

Day is well aware of that.

Ohio State was No. 1 in the preseason with Julian Sayin returning at quarterback and was leading Texas 23-3 going into the fourth quarter before collapsing and losing 24-23, the first setback in program history after being up by 17-plus points at halftime.

The Buckeyes have slumped since Sayin was injured last month — losing three of four games — and have dropped to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten in what has been their worst season since 2011, when interim coach Luke Fickell, filling in for the disgraced Jim Tressel, was 6-7 in his only season.

“It’s not someplace we thought we’d be," Day said. "We understand what the expectations are. It’s like the first thing when you walk into the Woody (Hayes Center), you understand what the expectations are.

“So to win or to lose (four) games is unacceptable and I own it."

Even though Day is 89-16 — with 11-plus wins in each of the previous four seasons — and has one of the highest winning percentages in major college football, he often faces plenty of criticism in Columbus, Ohio.

That was especially true when he lost four straight to the Wolverines, though he quieted it by bouncing back from the 2024 loss to That Team Up North with Ohio State's first football national championship in a decade.

Since a 16-game winning streak from the title run through the 2025 regular season, Ohio State is 7-6 with a losing record against Power Four schools to ratchet up the pressure again.

If Day remains winless at home against Michigan and falls to 2-5 in the series, his seat might get very warm this winter.

While Whittingham said he does not know Day personally, he called former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer a close friend after working on his staff at Utah and succeeding him at the school.

Whittingham said last summer that he does not hate Ohio State, a sentiment that didn't set well with much of a fan base that at least dislikes the Buckeyes.

It also puzzles many Michigan fans how Whittingham lacks emotion on the sideline, even after his team won a triple-overtime thriller against the Bruins last Saturday.

On Monday at his weekly news conference, Whittingham said there are signs in Schembechler Hall regarding Ohio State and the program prepares for “The Game” regularly, but said they do not have a “Beat Ohio” drill after former coach Jim Harbaugh started doing that in 2021 and Sherrone Moore continued the previous two seasons.

“It's present every single day of the year," Whittingham said. “That's something that has not changed.”

Whether Michigan makes a coaching change for a second straight year remains to be seen, but Whittingham doesn't think “The Game” will decide his fate.

“I don’t think this game is make or break ultimately in the huge, big picture,” he said. "It’s certainly of huge importance, and like I said, it could assist in changing the trajectory and the narrative of this season to a certain extent.

“We’re still not going to be thrilled with five losses — ever. That’s not the case. It certainly goes a long way into giving everybody a better feeling about this season, and what better way to finish things off than to beat a No. 4 team in the country and then your rival.”