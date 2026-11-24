A Kalamazoo man has sued the city and two Department of Public Safety officers, alleging the city failed to adequately train and supervise its officers.

Court records show Kalamazoo resident Douglas Prude was approached by KDPS officers in 2019 while sitting in his car at Fox Ridge apartments. When officers began asking who he was and why he was there, Prude — who said he was there visiting someone — drove away from the officers.

The officers then put out a warrant for Prude, who was later arrested and charged with resisting arrest and fleeing an officer. Prude was convicted in 2020 for fleeing and resisting an officer — charges that were bumped up to felonies — and spent nine months in jail.

But in July 2024, the Michigan Supreme Court overturned Prude's conviction. The court majority held KDPS officers unlawfully detained him and violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.

The KDPS officers who arrested Prude testified at his original trial that they had a right to approach and question him because he was parked in a "high crime area." But the Michigan Supreme Court found that simply being parked in a "high crime area" does not constitute probable cause for searches, seizures and arrests.

"Because there was insufficient evidence that the officers acted lawfully on the basis of reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, defendant's convictions cannot stand," the Michigan Supreme Court majority opinion read.

On November 19, Prude's lawyers filed a lawsuit against the city of Kalamazoo and the two officers who arrested him, Nicholas DeLeeuw and Nathan Belen.

City spokesperson Mike Smith said the city of Kalamazoo "recently became aware of the lawsuit, but cannot provide further comment on this or any pending litigation."

The suit accuses DeLeeuw, Belen, and the city of malicious prosecution under the Fourth Amendment, and claims the city is liable for failing to supervise its officers. Prude is seeking punitive and compensatory damages against the city and the officers.

"As a Black man, alone in his car, legally parked and there for a legitimate purpose — he was targeted by these police officers as part of a regular practice within the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. They had no legal basis under the Fourth Amendment to either approach him or question him, or interrogate him or detain him. And that's exactly what they did here," said attorney Julie Hurwitz, who is part of Prude's legal team from Detroit law firm Goodman Hurwitz.

The lawsuit claims Prude's arrest and conviction caused him intense suffering and negatively impacted his life, health and relationships. Hurwitz said the suit doesn't list an amount for damages sought because the value of the case hasn't been determined.

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