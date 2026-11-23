Michigan’s 2026 election is almost over, as the results of the vote that wrapped up November 3 were certified on Monday.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers made the tally official at a meeting in Lansing.

Jonathan Brater is Michigan elections director. “The vote totals on these pages certainly represent the choices of Michigan voters but they also represent the countless hours that local election officials have spent over the past two years and through the post-election canvass period to deliver a smooth, efficient, secure and accessible election experience to our voters,” Brater said while addressing the board.

Now, candidates hoping to challenge the results have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to request a recount. With only a handful of Michigan races decided by a close margin, one might not be likely.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections had not yet received any recount petitions as of early Monday afternoon.

Some attendees at the roughly 50-minute meeting resurfaced false claims about election integrity and security in statements before the panel.

Politics & Government Michigan General Election Results 2026 Follow live Michigan election results for the 2026 midterm, including governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and state legislative races. See vote totals and race updates after polls close.

Former Republican state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has become a leader in the discredited Stop the Steal movement addressed the board with concerns about technology allegedly used at some polling locations. Colbeck did not, however, claim that any votes had been changed or tampered with.

“You can’t rule out that it didn’t happen ... until you’ve inspected the machines and that’s what certification is all about,” Colbeck said.

Elections equipment testing happens before every election. Officials often encourage the public to watch and see for themselves how the process works.

State canvassers Vice Chair Mary Ellen Gurewitz rebuked Colbeck, arguing several checks go into ensuring accurate election results before the board moves forward.

“Our certification is not just a rubber stamp,” Gurewitz said before telling Colbeck, “Maybe it’s time to give it up.”

Shortly after board chair Richard Houskamp certified the election results, a man in the audience began a series of outbursts, including false claims about Sharia law, that led to his removal.

Monday’s certification means voter-approved campaign finance rules could start to take effect December 3.

The measure, which appeared on the ballot as Proposal 2, would limit donations from publicly regulated utilities and large government contractors.

Lawyer Sam Bagenstos works for the coalition that got the measure on this year’s ballot. He said it’s a significant policy shift for Michigan.

“Monopolies that depend on state officeholders can’t contribute to those state officeholders as part of the pay-to-play effort to maximize their profits,” Bagenstos said.

The coalition is also working to defend the law against a couple of federal lawsuits. In separate complaints, public utilities and a free-market think tank are both challenging the law as an unconstitutional limit on free speech.

They’re asking for preliminary injunctions to pause it taking effect. While the utilities are challenging their own donation restrictions, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy is fighting new campaign finance disclosure provisions. Those provisions wouldn’t take effect for another 18 months.

Mackinac Center lawyer Patrick Wright said the policy is vaguely written and would likely be tough for the Michigan Secretary of State and Attorney General’s offices to enforce.

He suggested the offices would appreciate the extra time if the injunction is granted.

“I do think that this process of going through this litigation to clarify what, if anything, some of these terms mean is going to be edifying not just to ourselves but to those offices as well,” Wright said.

Wright predicted more news on the new law coming out of the courts within the next few days.