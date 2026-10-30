Michigan's 2026 midterm election: What’s at stake for schools, utilities, and the environment

In Michigan, the 2026 midterm election is about more than the races at the top of the ballot. From Detroit’s school board to utility bills and environmental protections, local and state races could shape everyday life across Michigan.

Colin Jackson of the Michigan Public Radio Network joins Micah Walker of BridgeDetroit and Dustin Blitchok of Planet Detroit for a roundtable on issues at the top of voters' minds ahead of the November 3 election.

You can watch the video below (or tap here).

Topics include:



Detroit’s school board race, school closures, literacy funding, and chronic absenteeism

Data center development and its connection to utility costs

Water affordability, air pollution, and environmental regulation

Utility campaign contributions and ballot proposals

How state leadership could affect schools, public health, and local communities

Find reporting and voter resources:

