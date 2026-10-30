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Michigan's 2026 midterm election: What’s at stake for schools, utilities, and the environment

MPRN | By Colin Jackson,
Micah Walker | BridgeDetroitDustin Blitchok | Planet Detroit
Published October 30, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Dustin Blitchok, Colin Jackson, and Micah Walker participating in a virtual news roundtable.
Screengrab
Colin Jackson (top right) of the Michigan Public Radio Network joins Micah Walker (bottom) of BridgeDetroit and Dustin Blitchok (top left) of Planet Detroit for a roundtable on issues at the top of voters' minds ahead of the November 3 midterm election on October 29, 2026.

In Michigan, the 2026 midterm election is about more than the races at the top of the ballot. From Detroit’s school board to utility bills and environmental protections, local and state races could shape everyday life across Michigan.

Colin Jackson of the Michigan Public Radio Network joins Micah Walker of BridgeDetroit and Dustin Blitchok of Planet Detroit for a roundtable on issues at the top of voters' minds ahead of the November 3 election.

You can watch the video below (or tap here).

Topics include:

  • Detroit’s school board race, school closures, literacy funding, and chronic absenteeism
  • Data center development and its connection to utility costs
  • Water affordability, air pollution, and environmental regulation
  • Utility campaign contributions and ballot proposals
  • How state leadership could affect schools, public health, and local communities

Find reporting and voter resources:

Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm Election
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
Micah Walker | BridgeDetroit
Originally from the metro Detroit area, she is back in her home state after two years in Ohio. Micah was previously a trending/ general assignment reporter at The Columbus Dispatch, where she covered a wide range of areas such as the arts, child care and the homeless population. She was also a general assignment reporter for The Marion Star, covering the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as education and business.
See stories by Micah Walker | BridgeDetroit
Dustin Blitchok | Planet Detroit
Dustin Blitchok brings extensive editorial leadership experience, having served as an editor at Benzinga and Metro Times, and got his start in journalism at The Oakland Press. As a longtime Detroit resident and journalist, he has covered a wide range of public interest stories, including criminal justice and government accountability.
See stories by Dustin Blitchok | Planet Detroit
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