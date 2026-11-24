Did you know that one of the most popular radio signals of 1960s Detroit came from across the Detroit River?

CKLW-AM in Windsor, Ontario was one of the busiest radio stations in the metro Detroit region from the 1960s through the 1980s. Its programming leaned into Motown and R&B, but also played hits from the era’s top rock bands. Plus, it introduced Detroiters to Canadian artists too, including Gordon Lightfoot.

How a 50,000-watt signal in Windsor reached the Midwest

So how did this Canadian radio station capture American audiences?

Jason Schultz, archivist with the Archives of Michigan, said there’s two big reasons.

“One, obviously, it's kind of strategically near the border. Detroit's just right across the river," Schultz explained. "But another reason is they built this 50,000-watt AM station, which was much stronger than any competing stations in Detroit at the time. And it provided access to cities like Detroit, but also Flint, Lansing, Toledo, Cleveland. And on clear nights, the AM frequency got as far as Chicago and Pittsburgh.”

Top 40 playlists, iconic DJs and Rosalie Trombley’s 'Golden Ear'

The station weas founded in the 1930s. In the early days, it broadcast news, farm reports, and entertainment shows. Then, in 1967, new ownership shifted the station to a Top 40 music station.

“They start emphasizing these really tight playlists for hit songs, and they start doing these catchy jingles, and DJs start doing these high-energy performances," Schultz said. "And so these things kind of combined to become this really sort of popular listening experience for Detroiters.”

Schultz said CKLW did things a little differently from other American Top 40 stations at the time. It would pack as much music as it could into the broadcast – around 18 songs an hour – with DJs often speaking over the intros to the songs.

“And one of the most prevalent things was, it was integrating Black music like Motown and R&B with white rock ‘n’ roll music. Like I said, that wasn't really present on most American stations.”

There were some iconic voices that listeners tuned into CKLW to hear. DJs such as Tom Shannon and Charlie Van Dyke brought in listeners with their fast-paced sets. Dick Purtan, who also worked at Detroit stations WXYZ-AM and WOMC, brought a signature blend of comedy and music to Detroiters’ morning drive. But you can’t talk about CKLW, Schultz said, without talking about the station’s music director Rosalie Trombley.

“She was known as ‘The Girl with the Golden Ear’ because she had this ability to hear hit songs before they actually became hits,” Schultz said. “And she was really good at finding and making careers, using sort of her own instinct and understanding the listening habits of the region. I mean, she got so good that record companies and artists would basically try to court her to get onto the onto the airwaves of the Big 8, and hoping that they could make their songs.”

Those artists included big names such as “Elton John, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Bob Seger, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, KISS, Guess Who, Gordon Lightfoot, Steppenwolf.” Bob Seger even wrote his song “Rosalie” about Trombley.

'20/20' newscasts aimed at young adults and the shift to FM

While music was the main attraction for many CKLW listeners, the station also had a news team. It was known for its 20/20 newscasts, which would air 20 minutes after and 20 minutes before each hour, which meant it was playing music during other stations’ top-of-the-hour newscasts, providing a place for dial surfers to land.

“And they were really aiming for like young adults. So like 18-to-35 which was really, you know, during this time of a rising youth, sort of a generation ingrained in the anti-war movement, right of rise of counterculture," Schultz said. "And funny enough, the average age of their newscasters was 23. I believe their oldest news reporter was 35. So it was really these these kids talking to other kids.”

After changes in Canadian broadcast rules in the early 1970s and a listener migration to the FM dial, CKLW-AM moved toward a more conventional sound and lost some of the cache it held with Detroiters.

“So while it doesn't play the same things today, I think the impact is immense nonetheless," Schultz said.