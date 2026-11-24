Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for good food, family, and, for many, the start of the winter holiday season. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Thanksgiving, or if you want to do something to kick off the winter holidays, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite events from around the state during the long weekend, including some exciting holiday festivities. Check them out!

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

America’s Thanksgiving Parade Detroit

11/26 | 8:45 a.m.

Woodward Avenue - Detroit

Free

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

11/27 | 3 p.m.

400 Bridge Street, Charlevoix

Free

Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale

11/28 | 10 a.m.

Northport Arts Association - 301 N. Mill Street, Suite E, Northport

Free

Holiday Evergreen Workshops

11/30 | 6 p.m.

Blake's Backyard, Greenhouse - 5600 Van Dyke Road, Almont

$39.95

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Chris Higgins

11/27-11/28 | 7:15 p.m.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S Fourth Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor

$23.69

Thanksgiving Dog Parade

11/28 | 11 a.m.

Hear.say Brewing & Theater - 2215 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Free

Krampusmrkt

11/28-11/29 | 1 p.m.

Michigan Firehouse Museum - 110 W Cross Street, Ypsilanti

Free

Ypsilanti Artisans Holiday Market

11/28-11/29 | 10 a.m.

Ypsilanti Freighthouse - 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti

Free

Metro Detroit

The Great Gatsby

11/25-11/29 | Times Vary

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit

Prices Vary

Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic

11/26 | 1 p.m.

Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit

Prices Vary

The Nutcracker with Grand Rapids Ballet

11/28-11/29 | Times Vary

The Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit

Prices Vary

Holiday Market

11/29 | All Day

Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit

Free

Grand Rapids

Christmas & Holiday Traditions Opening Weekend

11/25-11/29 | All Day

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - 1000 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids

$25

Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

11/26 | 8:15 a.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids

Prices Vary by Race

Thanksgiving Buffet

11/26 | 11 a.m.

Reds at Thousand Oaks - 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive NE, Grand Rapids

$41

Love Actually in Concert

11/29 | 3 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving Brunch at Henderson Castle

11/26 | 11 a.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo

$150

Tree Lighting Ceremony

11/27 | 5 p.m.

Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo

Free

The Wizard of Oz Opening Weekend

11/27-11/29 | Times Vary

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo

$35

Kalamazoo Bizarre Bazaar

11/29 | 12 p.m.

Bell’s Eccentric Cafe - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo

Free

Lansing

A Lansing Christmas Adventure Opening Night

11/27 | 7:30 p.m.

Williamston Theatre - 122 S Putnam Street, Williamston

$46

Mason Holidays Celebration

11/27 | 6 p.m.

Mason Area Chamber of Commerce - 315 S Jefferson, Mason

Free

Lighted Holiday Parade

11/28 | 6 p.m.

Downtown - Charlotte

Free

Turkey Trails

11/29 | 9 a.m.

Hawk Island Park - 1601 E Cavanaugh Road, Lansing

Prices Vary

Upper Peninsula

Ishpeming Christmas Parade

11/27 | 6 p.m.

Downtown - Ishpeming

Free

Ishpeming Kriskindlmarkt

11/27-11/28 | All Day

The Mather - 107 E Canda Street, Ishpeming

Free

Home for the Holidays: Night Market, Film Screen & Trivia

11/28 | 7:30 p.m.

Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton

Prices Vary by Event