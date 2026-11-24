Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, November 25-29
Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for good food, family, and, for many, the start of the winter holiday season. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Thanksgiving, or if you want to do something to kick off the winter holidays, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve compiled some of our favorite events from around the state during the long weekend, including some exciting holiday festivities. Check them out!
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
America’s Thanksgiving Parade Detroit
11/26 | 8:45 a.m.
Woodward Avenue - Detroit
Free
Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
11/27 | 3 p.m.
400 Bridge Street, Charlevoix
Free
Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale
11/28 | 10 a.m.
Northport Arts Association - 301 N. Mill Street, Suite E, Northport
Free
Holiday Evergreen Workshops
11/30 | 6 p.m.
Blake's Backyard, Greenhouse - 5600 Van Dyke Road, Almont
$39.95
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Chris Higgins
11/27-11/28 | 7:15 p.m.
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S Fourth Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor
$23.69
Thanksgiving Dog Parade
11/28 | 11 a.m.
Hear.say Brewing & Theater - 2215 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
Free
Krampusmrkt
11/28-11/29 | 1 p.m.
Michigan Firehouse Museum - 110 W Cross Street, Ypsilanti
Free
Ypsilanti Artisans Holiday Market
11/28-11/29 | 10 a.m.
Ypsilanti Freighthouse - 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti
Free
Metro Detroit
The Great Gatsby
11/25-11/29 | Times Vary
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit
Prices Vary
Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic
11/26 | 1 p.m.
Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit
Prices Vary
The Nutcracker with Grand Rapids Ballet
11/28-11/29 | Times Vary
The Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit
Prices Vary
Holiday Market
11/29 | All Day
Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit
Free
Grand Rapids
Christmas & Holiday Traditions Opening Weekend
11/25-11/29 | All Day
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - 1000 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids
$25
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot
11/26 | 8:15 a.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids
Prices Vary by Race
Thanksgiving Buffet
11/26 | 11 a.m.
Reds at Thousand Oaks - 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive NE, Grand Rapids
$41
Love Actually in Concert
11/29 | 3 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Thanksgiving Brunch at Henderson Castle
11/26 | 11 a.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo
$150
Tree Lighting Ceremony
11/27 | 5 p.m.
Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo
Free
The Wizard of Oz Opening Weekend
11/27-11/29 | Times Vary
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo
$35
Kalamazoo Bizarre Bazaar
11/29 | 12 p.m.
Bell’s Eccentric Cafe - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo
Free
Lansing
A Lansing Christmas Adventure Opening Night
11/27 | 7:30 p.m.
Williamston Theatre - 122 S Putnam Street, Williamston
$46
Mason Holidays Celebration
11/27 | 6 p.m.
Mason Area Chamber of Commerce - 315 S Jefferson, Mason
Free
Lighted Holiday Parade
11/28 | 6 p.m.
Downtown - Charlotte
Free
Turkey Trails
11/29 | 9 a.m.
Hawk Island Park - 1601 E Cavanaugh Road, Lansing
Prices Vary
Upper Peninsula
Ishpeming Christmas Parade
11/27 | 6 p.m.
Downtown - Ishpeming
Free
Ishpeming Kriskindlmarkt
11/27-11/28 | All Day
The Mather - 107 E Canda Street, Ishpeming
Free
Home for the Holidays: Night Market, Film Screen & Trivia
11/28 | 7:30 p.m.
Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton
Prices Vary by Event
Hancock Christmas Walk
11/29 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Hancock
Free