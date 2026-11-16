The Moth GrandSLAM - Detroit (Dec. 18, 2026)

The Moth GrandSLAM is the ultimate storytelling championship, inviting winners from The Moth’s open-mic StorySLAMs back to the stage to battle for the crown. With a full slate of local storytelling pros, you know this night is going to be good.

Come experience fierce, hilarious, and sometimes even heartbreaking stories at the Moth GrandSLAM live.

Doors open: 7:00pm

Show starts: 8:00pm

All seating is general admission, seating is guaranteed with the purchase of a ticket.