Flint’s incoming mayor is pledging to deal with the city’s violent crime problem.

Tonya Burns was sworn in Tuesday.

Speaking to an overflow crowd at Flint City Hall, Burns focused on gun violence.

“It is not OK for us to hear gunshots every day. It’s not OK that we hit the floor,” said Burns, “It’s not OK when I take calls from seniors who sleep in their basements because they’re scared to sleep in their bedrooms because of stray bullets.”



The Flint police department has said the number of violent crimes reported in the city is down slightly so far this year, though the number of homicides is up slightly compared to this time last year.

Burns officially takes over Flint’s mayor’s office December 1.

The former city council member defeated incumbent mayor Sheldon Neeley in this month’s election. The two often clashed during the past few years.