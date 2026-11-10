Transition underway in Flint as city elects new mayor

The transition at Flint City Hall is getting underway.

Flint councilmember Tonya Burns defeated incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley last week in the 2026 election. She takes her oath of office on Nov. 24 and officially moves into the mayor's office Dec. 1.

But first, the transition from one administration to another. Several top mayoral appointees, including the police and fire chiefs, have announced they are departing.

On Tuesday, Neeley said his staff is ready to assist mayor-elect Burns with the transition.

“We’ll be here,” Neeley told reporters. “We want the work to continue ... the work is much more important than any election.”

Neeley said he hasn’t had much communication with Burns since the election, aside from a brief telephone conversation and an email exchange.

Michigan Public was unable to reach Burns on Tuesday to ask her about the transition.

At a news conference last week, Burns introduced members of her transition team and talked about the need to cultivate a working relationship with Flint’s newly elected city council members.