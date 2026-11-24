Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to pause its work on permits for a proposed tunnel to carry an oil and natural gas liquids pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

The Line 5 tunnel project has gotten the go-ahead from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and had also gotten approval from the state departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

But a Michigan Supreme Court ruling found the state failed to adequately consider the environmental impacts of the proposal, and sent the project back to regulators for further review.

Now, Whitmer said in a statement on Tuesday, the state is suspending its work on the remaining permits for the project, because Enbridge — the company that owns Line 5 — will need to resubmit its permit application to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

"The Michigan Supreme Court’s decision introduces significant delay and uncertainty," Whitmer said.

The governor, who in 2020 urged Enbridge to shut down Line 5 under the Straits entirely, said her Tuesday announcement is in line with her past actions.

"I have always said my ultimate goal is to get Line 5 out of the water. Just one spill threatens irreparable damage to our water, our economy, and our way of life," Whitmer said.

Editor's note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.