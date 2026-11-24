Wayne County has halted construction on a Google data center in Van Buren Township, saying the developer doesn’t have the required permits.

“This construction activity is significantly impacting multiple county drains that are located on the construction site, including but not limited to work within the easement areas and obstructions within the drains,” wrote Wayne County Director of Public Services Oladayo Akinyemi in a stop work order issued Friday. “This unauthorized activity creates significant risks of flooding.”

The stop work order was first reported by MLive. County spokesperson Matt Allen confirmed the order to Michigan Public on Tuesday, and said construction has halted at the site.

The proposed data center, referred to as “Project Cannoli,” is expected to be massive, requiring as much as one gigawatt of power to operate once it’s built — the equivalent of a city’s worth of electricity. In March, Google announced an agreement with DTE to fund 2.7 gigawatts of capacity to help offset its own usage. That commitment includes investing in solar power and battery storage capacity.

“Google will fully cover its electricity costs and infrastructure needs, helping to ensure that its growth protects local ratepayers and actively bolsters the long-term resilience of the state’s electricity grid,” wrote Google’s Will Conkling in a company blog post .

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel challenged Google’s agreement with DTE in a filing last month , arguing the agreement could lead to everyday ratepayers picking up the bill for the cost of supplying power to the data center.

The site sits near an interchange between I-94 and I-275, a few miles west of the Detroit airport. Developers secured final permits from the township in May, and work on the site has been ongoing throughout the fall. But the Wayne County Department of Public Services says the developer, Panattoni, never secured proper county construction permits.

The stop work order said the construction crew has also worked in the county road’s right-of-way in violation of its Stormwater Control ordinance.

Akinyemi wrote that work must stop at the site until developers obtain a county construction permit and reach agreements with either the county drain commissioner, or local drainage districts on work that affects stormwater runoffs.

A Panattoni spokesperson said the company will work with Wayne County: "We take compliance with applicable rules and regulations seriously. Coordination with local agencies is a part of the development process, and our team is working directly with county officials to review the items outlined, provide clarification where needed and work through the next steps."