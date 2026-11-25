The Michigan attorney general is warning residents to be on the lookout for scams this holiday season.

A new “scampaign” from the AG's office will focus on reminding Michiganders of different shady practices to watch out for.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said that could include spoofed websites that can steal information, or real stores possibly charging some people more based on shopping habits — and she said it's especially important to be careful in Michigan, because the state lacks some important protections for consumers that other states have implemented.

“Sometimes it’s these total criminal actors, other times it’ll be more legitimate retailers but they’re finding new and different ways to take advantage of consumers. And there are laws that Michigan does not have that many other states do to better protect consumers,” Nessel said.

Some tips involve paying with a credit card so victims can dispute fraudulent charges, and taking time to ensure sellers are legitimate. Resources are available at the department’s website.

Nessel said people should still report suspicious activity to get justice and stop others from falling victim, though she mentioned Michigan’s laws not requiring disclosure of data as an example where Michigan fell behind.

Some of Nessel’s hopes for the Attorney General’s Office will have to wait until next year, when Attorney General-elect Eli Savit takes office, along with a new governor and Legislature. The next class of lawmakers could decide to crack down on so-called “surveillance pricing,” and data breaches, and give her office more resources.

A bright spot for consumer protection, Nessel said, was a court decision earlier this year. The ruling against insulin manufacturer Eli Lilly gives her office more power to investigate alleged wrongdoing like price gouging.

“Instead of saying to a consumer, ‘I’m sorry but you are complaining about a product that is regulated by some other agency so there’s nothing we can do about it,’ we’re able to get started and launch those investigations to know that we will one day be able to bring a case,” Nessel said.

Despite her leaving office at the end of this year, Nessel said new lawsuits are already being put together.

Outside of consumer protection, she joined Michigan in another multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration this week.

The coalition is suing to block a federal rule that would take away family housing assistance from households where at least one resident doesn’t qualify. The rule, from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, would target families where a member may be in the country without permission from immigration authorities.

It would affect Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980. Its rules generally try to limit HUD resources to serving citizens and eligible residents.

“This proposed rule would bring HUD's Section 214 implementing regulations into greater alignment with the wording and purpose of Section 214,” the agency wrote in explaining the new decision.

Nessel accused the Trump administration of trying to overturn long-standing federal policy and keep funding from Michigan residents.

“People want to have their top law enforcement official, their top consumer protector and their top protector of civil liberties for their state fighting back against a very criminal and chaotic and corrupt administration,” Nessel said.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has signed onto several lawsuits, often related to federal funding, since Trump began his second term. The office said it’s protected or recouped more than $3.5 billion for Michigan.

Federal agencies have often said the disputed actions to cut funding are to better protect tax dollars and cut wasteful government spending.