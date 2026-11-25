Michigan State University runs a historically significant horse breeding program. The program primarily focuses on one specific breed: Arabian horses. Arabians are a fine-boned desert breed prized for their endurance in tough climates and over long rides.

The Arabian horse breeding program at MSU can trace its story back to when the breed was first brought to America, and has its start in breakfast cereal.

Learn the history of the program with Michigan Archivist Mark Harvey, and take a tour of the facility with the new farm manager, Samantha Black, by using the audio player above.

Here are five things you should know about MSU's program.

1. Horses have been part of MSU since its founding in 1855

Michigan State University began as what is widely recognized as the first land-grant college in the country in the mid-1800s. The school was always set up for teaching around the agricultural industry, including farm animal breeding and husbandry. The horses originally bred at the school would have been farm work horses, such as large draft breeds that could pull carts and farm machinery. MSU still maintains a small herd of draft horses to honor that legacy. Today, those draft horses are used for instruction at the university and in local parades.

2. The founder of Kellogg's helped launch the program in 1934

W.K. Kellogg invested some of his wealth from the cereal industry in an Arabian horse ranch in California. That ranch was the site of the original Arabian horses brought to American after the Civil War. Kellogg would eventually gift one of the prized stallions, Amidore, from that ranch to Michigan State. The Arabian breeding program at MSU began with Amador.

3. Arabian horses aren't for everyone

Arabian horses have narrow, dished faces and large nostrils that are perfect for cooling hot desert air. The also often have one fewer vertebrae than other horse breeds, which make the backs more sturdy for long, arduous journeys. Finally, Arabians are a smart, energetic breed. They are considered a "hot" breed, like Thoroughbreds, which gives them the personality and verve for long, hard races, but can also make them challenging to work with. They are not considered a beginner's horse.

4. MSU students train and care for the horses before many are sold

All of these unique features make the breed special to work with for students who are learning how to train horses at MSU. Students learn how to train, ride, and care for the 70 horses at the farm over the course of the school year. After students train them, most of the young horses are sold to the public. The money collected from those sales go back into the program at MSU.

5. Anyone can visit the horses at MSU for free

Michigan State University maintains its land-grant legacy by being open to the public. That includes its farms that house horses, cattle, and sheep. Many young families show up to the horse farm throughout the week to visit the horses along the fence line. Interacting with many people helps the Arabians with their training and preparedness for life away from MSU. For more on how to visit, head to the MSU Horse Teaching & Research Center website.