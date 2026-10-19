Stateside: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026
We follow the U.S. Senate campaign trail through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and celebrate a standout year for one of the state’s favorite shorebirds, the piping plover.
We also examined the candidates running for Detroit school board and explored how Michigan State University built a nationally recognized Arabian horse breeding program.
GUESTS:
- Sarah Saunders, Senior Manager of Quantitative Science for National Audubon Society
- Hannah Dellinger, Chartbeat reporter and Micah Walker, Bridge Detroit reporter
- Kate Furby, Michigan Public's environment reporter
- Russ McNamara, Michigan Public reporter
- Mark Harvey, Archives of Michigan archivist