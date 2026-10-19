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Stateside: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

We follow the U.S. Senate campaign trail through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and celebrate a standout year for one of the state’s favorite shorebirds, the piping plover.

We also examined the candidates running for Detroit school board and explored how Michigan State University built a nationally recognized Arabian horse breeding program.

GUESTS:

  • Sarah Saunders, Senior Manager of Quantitative Science for National Audubon Society
  • Hannah Dellinger, Chartbeat reporter and Micah Walker, Bridge Detroit reporter
  • Kate Furby, Michigan Public's environment reporter
  • Russ McNamara, Michigan Public reporter
  • Mark Harvey, Archives of Michigan archivist
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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