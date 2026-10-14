Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026

Today on Stateside, the details of lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections. A woman is suing the agency over allegations that officers at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility used their body cams to record her without consent while she was giving birth and during her postpartum care. According to her attorney, the experience has left her traumatized.

Then, another installment of What The Vote?, a series highlighting Gen Z voters, their priorities, and their concerns leading up to the 2026 Midterms. This week, a Muskegon city commissioner and resident talked about the qualities she hopes to see in a candidate.

Also, a window into the operations at Froehlich's, a beloved bakery in Three Oaks, Michigan. Founder Colleen Froehlich joined us to talk about her new cookbook, The Froehlich's Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from the Beloved Restaurant and Bakery.

Plus, an off-Broadway play about the Flint Water Crisis makes its way to theatres in Michigan this week. We spoke with the writer and director behind The Poisoner. After the show in Detroit, there will be a talkback with the audience with Michigan Public’s Lindsey Smith and Vince Duffy, who were in Michigan Public's newsroom and closely followed the Flint Water Crisis in 2014.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

