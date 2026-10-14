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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the details of lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections. A woman is suing the agency over allegations that officers at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility used their body cams to record her without consent while she was giving birth and during her postpartum care. According to her attorney, the experience has left her traumatized.

Then, another installment of What The Vote?, a series highlighting Gen Z voters, their priorities, and their concerns leading up to the 2026 Midterms. This week, a Muskegon city commissioner and resident talked about the qualities she hopes to see in a candidate.

Also, a window into the operations at Froehlich's, a beloved bakery in Three Oaks, Michigan. Founder Colleen Froehlich joined us to talk about her new cookbook, The Froehlich's Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from the Beloved Restaurant and Bakery.

Plus, an off-Broadway play about the Flint Water Crisis makes its way to theatres in Michigan this week. We spoke with the writer and director behind The Poisoner. After the show in Detroit, there will be a talkback with the audience with Michigan Public’s Lindsey Smith and Vince Duffy, who were in Michigan Public's newsroom and closely followed the Flint Water Crisis in 2014.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Zena Issa, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Public
  • Kiley Jackson, Muskegon city commissioner at-large
  • Colleen Froehlich, founder of Froelich's Bakery
  • Lee Sunday Evans, director, The Poisoner
  • Maura McCarthy Haney, writer, The Poisoner
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Stateside On Air Flint water crisisWomen's Huron Valley Correctional Facilitytheatre
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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