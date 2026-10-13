Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026

Today on Stateside, how Lansing's unhoused community is processing the violent deaths of five unhoused individuals on a trail along the Grand River. Lansing's Police Department is investigating their deaths. We spoke with a reporter covering the story.

Then, a project coordinated by the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators (MAISA) aimed to improve math instruction in elementary schools with below average math scores on standardized tests. Educators and researchers with the Early Mathematics project say the sustained approach had a meaningful impact, but funding for the project dried up this year.

Plus, how public sentiment has shifted since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas killed around 1200 people in Israel. Reveal reporter Najib Aminy looked into how that shift is playing out in the 2026 Midterms, with particular focus on races in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

