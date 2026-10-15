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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

On today's Stateside, there are six candidates running for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the upcoming election. But two of those candidates are not eligible to be sworn in, if they win. We talked to Michigan Public's Caoilinn Goss and Doug Tribou about what would happen if they were elected.

Then, Ann Arbor residents will vote on an ambitious proposal in a few weeks, which would take the first step toward cutting the cord with DTE Energy and forming a city-run utility. Michigan Public’s Tracy Samilton broke down what you need to know about Proposal E.

And, we talked about how cuts Congress made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – or SNAP – are impacting Michiganders who rely on the program for their family’s food needs.

We also heard from a sound engineer who told us about his time in the Detroit techno scene and how he helped bring the music to life for our latest On Hand episode.

And, with spooky season in full swing, we revisited one of our state’s most persistent scares: the Michigan Dogman.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Doug Tribou, Michigan Public Morning Edition host
  • Caoilinn Goss, Michigan Public Morning Edition producer
  • Tracy Samilton, Michigan Public reporter
  • Nushrat Rahman, Detroit Free Press economic mobility reporter
  • Mike Fotias, Detroit sound engineer
  • Mike Blank, Michigan Public program coordinator
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Stateside On Air SNAPDogmanMichigan Supreme CourtDTE Energypower outagestechno music
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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