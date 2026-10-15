Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026

On today's Stateside, there are six candidates running for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the upcoming election. But two of those candidates are not eligible to be sworn in, if they win. We talked to Michigan Public's Caoilinn Goss and Doug Tribou about what would happen if they were elected.

Then, Ann Arbor residents will vote on an ambitious proposal in a few weeks, which would take the first step toward cutting the cord with DTE Energy and forming a city-run utility. Michigan Public’s Tracy Samilton broke down what you need to know about Proposal E.

And, we talked about how cuts Congress made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – or SNAP – are impacting Michiganders who rely on the program for their family’s food needs.

We also heard from a sound engineer who told us about his time in the Detroit techno scene and how he helped bring the music to life for our latest On Hand episode.

And, with spooky season in full swing, we revisited one of our state’s most persistent scares: the Michigan Dogman.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

