Stateside: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026
We’re bringing you highlights from Thursday night’s pre-election edition of Issues & Ale in Lansing.
We dig into Michigan’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race, the contest for governor between Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James, and some of the season’s most closely watched congressional races, including one in the Lansing-area district where we gathered.
GUESTS:
- Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer (West Michigan Reporter, Host of The Mids)
- MPRN's Colin Jackson (Capitol Reporter)
- Emily Lawler (current Forum & Policy Editor for Crains Detroit, former Politics Editor for the Detroit Free Press)
- Jaden Jefferson (Freelance Political Journalist, Former Stateside intern)