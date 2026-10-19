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Stateside: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

We’re bringing you highlights from Thursday night’s pre-election edition of Issues & Ale in Lansing.

We dig into Michigan’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race, the contest for governor between Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James, and some of the season’s most closely watched congressional races, including one in the Lansing-area district where we gathered.

GUESTS:

  • Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer (West Michigan Reporter, Host of The Mids)
  • MPRN's Colin Jackson (Capitol Reporter)
  • Emily Lawler (current Forum & Policy Editor for Crains Detroit, former Politics Editor for the Detroit Free Press)
  • Jaden Jefferson (Freelance Political Journalist, Former Stateside intern)

Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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