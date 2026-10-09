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Stateside: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

The candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat faced off in their first debate, tackling issues including the cost of living, housing, data centers, and foreign policy. We discussed the major takeaways with Michigan Public Radio Network reporter Russ McNamara. Then, we revisited a conversation about the Native American Education Program Library at Grand Rapids Public Schools, home to more than 3,000 books in 16 languages. Plus, Democratic candidate Will Lawrence joined us to talk about his campaign for Michigan's 7th Congressional District, where he's challenging Republican incumbent Tom Barrett.

Guests on today's show

  • Russ McNamara, reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Amy Westcott, who led the effort to establish the Native American Education Program Library at Grand Rapids Public Schools
  • Will Lawrence, Democratic candidate for Michigan's 7th Congressional District
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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