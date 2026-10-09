Stateside: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

The candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat faced off in their first debate, tackling issues including the cost of living, housing, data centers, and foreign policy. We discussed the major takeaways with Michigan Public Radio Network reporter Russ McNamara. Then, we revisited a conversation about the Native American Education Program Library at Grand Rapids Public Schools, home to more than 3,000 books in 16 languages. Plus, Democratic candidate Will Lawrence joined us to talk about his campaign for Michigan's 7th Congressional District, where he's challenging Republican incumbent Tom Barrett.

Guests on today's show