Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Michigan Supreme Court candidate Jody White. White is a longtime real estate broker in Southeast Michigan.

See all our interviews with the candidates for Michigan Supreme Court here.

Then, Interlochen Public Radio brought us a story about how Northern Michigan tribes are trying to bring back the Arctic grayling. The freshwater fish species was once abundant in the region’s rivers and streams.

We also learned about scientists' unique methods for detecting the invasive spotted lanternfly, plus ways you can help mitigate lanternfly populations at home.

And, state leaders have gone back and forth on the issue of resident IDs, or the ability for anyone living in the state to get a driver's license, regardless of citizenship. Two reporters discussed the history of resident IDs and its connection to local police department's collaboration with immigration enforcement officers.

Plus, we revisited a conversation with Irene Butter, a public health scholar and Holocaust survivor who lived in Ann Arbor. Her experience as a child led to decades of teaching and activism around global human rights. Butter passed away on Friday, Oct. 2.

Finally, we revisited a conversation with Anne Carson in celebration of her recently announced Nobel Prize for Literature.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

