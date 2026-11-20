Today we continued a series of chats with some Michiganders in the new majority in Washington DC.

The 11th Congressional district Rep-elect Jeremy Moss, who's worked in Michigan's state legislature since 2015.

Then we listened in for Morning Edition host Doug Tribou's conversation with Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon, catching up on Michigan's apparent hire of Trev Alberts as athletic director, and the Lions' fortunes.

Potawatomi scholar Blaire Morseau talked to us about her project adding indigenous knowledge to Stellarium, the free, open-source astronomy tool. Her work for Stellarium's Sky Cultures involved collaboration with Pokagon Potawatomi artist Aaron Martin.

And we spoke with Rick Lowe, the creator of a new exhibition, Black Wall Street Journey at the University of Michigan Museum of Art. He was assisted in designing the show by UM's Institute for Social Research. The Institute's director, Professor Kate Cagney, also joined in to talk about bringing data to life.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

