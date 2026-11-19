Today on Stateside, measles outbreaks in Michigan and several other states have resulted in the United States losing its measles-free status. We talked with an M.D. about who is most at risk, and how he and his colleagues are thinking about prevention.

Then, we heard from several Michiganders who are taking the day off work to enjoy the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, a long-awaited open-world video game. It's been 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V was released.

GTA VI features a Latina lead character named Lucía Caminos, played by Manni Perez. Historically, Latina characters in video games have often been relegated to supporting roles or portrayed through stereotypes. We spoke with a Latinx Studies professor about what it means to have a Latina protagonist in one of the biggest video game franchises in the world.

We also spoke with Jeff Grubb, a video game journalist and CEO of Giant Bomb, a video game website and podcast network. Grubb shared some early reviews of the game, and reflected on the game's portrayal of the real world.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

