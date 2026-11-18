Today on Stateside we talk about last month's immigration enforcement action that took place in the Manistee National Forest in Northern Michigan where employees of the U.S. Forest Service worked with Immigration Customs Enforcement to arrest 14 people.

We speak with one of MLive's Investigative Journalists, Rose White, on how ICE and the Forest Service have been targeting immigrants in the state.

14 arrested by ICE, U.S. Forest Service in sweep targeting fishermen near Manistee

Then, we chat with Michigan Public's Etai Smotrich-Barr about why international student enrollment is down across many Michigan universities this fall.

International students in Michigan rethink U.S. as Trump changes rules

Finally, we look at what Americans were cooking up for the holidays in the days of yore. We discuss the forgotten culinary delights people have enjoyed over time with Juli McLoone, a Janice B. Longone Librarian for Culinary History at the University of Michigan. She brings us the recipes that tell the history of many of our ancestors dating back to the 18th century to the early 20st century — told through a collection of cookbooks at the Janice Bluestein Longone Culinary Archive.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW



Rose White, investigative reporter at MLive

Etai Smotrich-Barr, reporting fellow at Michigan Public

Juli McLoone, Janice B. Longone Librarian for Culinary History at the University of Michigan

Listen to Stateside for in-depth reporting, conversations, and stories from Michigan and beyond.

