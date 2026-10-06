Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Michigan Supreme Court candidate Megan Cavanagh. She currently serves as chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. Cavanagh was selected by her fellow justices to be chief justice in 2025 after Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement resigned from the court. She was first elected to the court in 2018 and is running for a new eight-year term.

See more interviews with the candidates for Michigan Supreme Court here.

Then, a closer look at a jaywalking stop that resulted in immigration enforcement being called. Our recent investigation found hundreds of cases where local police in Michigan turned people over to immigration enforcement.

Plus, the work being done to protect apples against threats like climate change, bacterial disease, and industrialization, and the crop of Beaver Island apples that might play a role in expanding genetic diversity. This story came from the Points North podcast.

And, why Traverse City leaders are considering a new ordinance which would allow police to arrest people in local parks for "prowling."

We also talked with a reporter investigating the use of anti-psychotics in sedating dementia patients. In some long-term care situations, medications have been used to sedate people with dementia in ways the makers of the drugs did not intend.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

