Stateside: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Michigan Supreme Court candidate Noah Hood. In May of 2025, Hood was appointed to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court. That partial term will end at the end of this year.

See more interviews with the candidates for Michigan Supreme Court here.

Also, we heard from voters across Southeast Michigan about why cost of living is still top of mind leading up to the Midterm Elections.

Then, artists with disabilities from across the country will gather in Michigan this week for the Creating Community conference, a national conference focused on fostering creative spaces for artists with developmental disabilities and mental health differences.

The event is being organized by the Progressive Art Studio Collective (PASC), a Detroit-based organization. We spoke with the collective's founder, Anthony Marcellini and PASC artist Angela Rhodes, on what it takes to forge a path in the art world for work created by artists with disabilities.

Plus, in a new episode of the On Hand podcast, a sound-rich summation of the development and influence of techno music in Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

