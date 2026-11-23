Today on Stateside, we hear directly from U.S. Senator Gary Peters and what the last two terms in office have meant for him and for the Michiganders he's represented in Congress. Peters will be stepping down from his seat when Abdul El-Sayed takes office in January of next year.

Peters has represented Michigan as a Senator for two terms, and was a Congressman representing Southeast Michigan beginning in 2009. While a U.S. Senator, Peters served on the Armed Services Committee and Appropriations Committee and once chaired the Committee on Homeland Security.

We also spoke with the bar manager at Echelon Kitchen + Bar in Ann Arbor. Max Schikora has made a name for himself with his craft cocktails while choosing to stay sober. In an industry where alcohol is the focus, his story says a lot about the pressures of bar culture, and a quiet shift happening toward sobriety.

We first heard from Max about his craft last year.

Finally, the team at Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast shared a story about the audio landscape that Great Lakes fish live with everyday.

Points North Podcast Episode: Freshwater Fantasia

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

