Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Michigan Supreme Court candidate Thomas W. Howe. Howe is a Fenton resident who was nominated by the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan. He is one of six candidates running for the two seats on the Michigan State Supreme Court this November.

See more interviews with the candidates for Michigan Supreme Court here.

Then, why cost of living and affordability remain top of mind for some young voters. We heard from a Wayne State University student in our latest installment of What the Vote?, a series of conversations with Gen Z voters leading up to the 2026 Midterm Elections.

Plus, a preview of the kinds of stories that will be told at this year's Detroit Story Fest, a live event featuring local journalists and storytellers. We featured two live recording from previous years' storytellers, Bryce Huffman and Shannon Cason.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

