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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 7, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Michigan Supreme Court candidate Thomas W. Howe. Howe is a Fenton resident who was nominated by the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan. He is one of six candidates running for the two seats on the Michigan State Supreme Court this November. 

See more interviews with the candidates for Michigan Supreme Court here.

Then, why cost of living and affordability remain top of mind for some young voters. We heard from a Wayne State University student in our latest installment of What the Vote?, a series of conversations with Gen Z voters leading up to the 2026 Midterm Elections.

Plus, a preview of the kinds of stories that will be told at this year's Detroit Story Fest, a live event featuring local journalists and storytellers. We featured two live recording from previous years' storytellers, Bryce Huffman and Shannon Cason.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Thomas W. Howe, Fenton resident and candidate for Michigan Supreme Court
  • Cody Bannick, Bad Axe native and Wayne State University junior
  • Bryce Huffman, engagement editor for Bridge Detroit
  • Shannon Cason, Detroit-based storyteller and host of the podcast Homemade
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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