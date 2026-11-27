If the Black Friday shopping craze doesn’t appeal to you this year, here’s one alternative: go for a hike.

The outdoor retailer REI kicked off a trend to “ opt outside ” on the busy shopping day by closing its doors in 2015. It gave its workers the day off, and encouraged customers to enjoy the outdoors rather than face the Black Friday shopping frenzy.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources encouraged the idea by offering free admission to state parks in 2018.

“We haven’t done that for a while,” said Tom Bissett, chief of the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division.

As more people signed up for the annual state parks pass when they renewed their vehicle registration, Bissett said the idea of one free day was less relevant.

“Rather than focusing on sort of a free day, or a free single admission day, we try to focus on the fact that realistically, for 15 bucks, you can use the parks all year round,” Bissett said.

Black Friday is an ideal day to take advantage of the pass, Bissett said. He said a hike is a great post-Thanksgiving activity for families.

“It’s also kind of a quieter time of the year to experience the state parks,” Bissett said. “So you might get to see a little bit more in the way of nature than you would in a normal day.”

Weather could be an issue on Friday, so it may be a wet hike for those who decide to opt outside. But at least you can still avoid the crowds.

“Some of Michigan’s best experiences that don’t require standing in line are at the Michigan state parks,” Bissett said. “So we’d love to see people come out.”