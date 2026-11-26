The Detroit Lions are set to play a critical Thanksgiving Day game Thursday afternoon against a division rival. The University of Michigan’s search for a new athletic director has gotten far more complicated. And the Detroit Red Wings have finalized a deal five months in the making.

For more on those stories and other sports news, Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

Football schedule:



Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - Thursday, 1:00 p.m.



Michigan at Ohio State - Saturday, Noon



Michigan State at Rutgers - Saturday, 4:15 p.m.



Doug Tribou: Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like contract negotiations and potential legal battles, but here we go. The University of Michigan was set to hire Texas A&M’s Trev Alberts as its next athletic director. Then U of M reportedly learned about a comment Alberts made during a legal deposition [about] when he was with the University of Nebraska. When asked about whether romantic relationships between a coach and a player were appropriate, he reportedly said, “It depends.”

U of M rescinded its offer and there is likely to be a court fight over whether the university legally owes Alberts more than $17 million because of a memo of understanding. What’s your view of all of this?

John U. Bacon: This is utter incompetence all the way around. And that might be generous. From Trev Alberts, from the search firm that failed to vet him properly, obviously. The [U of M] regents have not covered themselves in glory. And the new president, before she even starts — President [Cybele] Raver, that is — already has a big, national controversy on her hands.

It's so weird, Doug. The last five years of Michigan athletics have never been greater — you've won a national title in men's basketball and football, and the hockey team's No. 1 — and never been worse. Look at all this. And Sherrone Moore, etc. So this is the wildest five years, I believe, in the history of the Michigan athletic department.

DT: All tied up in this is the future of Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham. Michigan and Ohio State will play the 122nd edition of “The Game” on Saturday in Columbus.

Whittingham and Ohio State coach Ryan Day are both getting a lot of criticism. Day is having his worst season, but Ohio State is still 7-4. Whittingham has fallen short of expectations, but beat a very good UCLA team last weekend. Are either of these coaches in a must-win situation when they meet in “The Game” on Saturday?

JUB: Not quite, but it's getting close. Ryan Day is on a very warm seat at Ohio State two years after winning a national title. It's pretty incredible. In Whittingham's case, it all depends on who the athletic director is. Trev Alberts was expected to fire Whittingham regardless of the Ohio State game, so one never knows. I'm calling this the "Buyout Bowl" because I guarantee you someone's getting a large check for nothing.

DT: [Laughs] Alright John, prediction time. Who wins, Michigan or Ohio State?

JUB: Well, it's the Buyout Bowl! Michigan has an almost insurmountable advantage at this point [Laughs]. So that's that's hard to beat. The football game? Call it a toss-up. Who knows?

DT: Michigan State will close out its season on the road against Rutgers Saturday. The Spartans got blown out by Oregon last weekend. If they win Saturday, they’ll be 4-8 on the season under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Previous head coach Jonathan Smith was 4-8 in his second season and got fired. Win or lose this weekend, how much pressure will Fitzgerald be under next year?

JUB: Almost none, believe it or not, because his team is getting better and better. They beat Michigan, don't forget. Michigan is the only team to lose to Michigan State in the Big Ten this year. The irony here, Doug? Of the three coaches we've mentioned, Pat Fitzgerald is in the safest seat at 4-8. Go figure.

DT: Let's turn to the NFL. The Lions play on Thanksgiving Day every year. And you don’t get many better showdowns — on paper at least — than the 2026 edition. The Lions will host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The Bears have won five straight games. The Lions have won six straight. Both teams are 8-2 on the season. The winner will be in first place in the NFC North.

What has impressed you most during this winning streak for Detroit, which followed sort of a shaky start to the season?

JUB: That's true. A few things. One, the offense might be the best in the NFL and does not get the credit for it. Jared Goff, the quarterback, is underrated and having a great season. Jahmyr Gibbs, the running back, might be the best in the NFL. Amon-Ra St. Brown, the receiver, is also one of the best.

What really impresses me though is that a pretty lame defense is doing quite well. And they'll have to do it again this weekend without their star, Aidan Hutchinson. That's what I'm watching for this week. Can that defense handle a first-rate offense from Chicago?

DT: John, we also got news on Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford, the longtime owner of the Lions, died at the age of 101. She passed the torch to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, in terms of running the organization, several years ago. Do you have any memories or thoughts on the tenure of Martha Firestone Ford and her time with the organization?

JUB: Sure. She was absolutely first-class. Never once threatened to move the team. Did not take the headlines. Did not do interviews. Kept a low profile unlike most NFL owners. Thinking of [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones here, Doug. [Laughs.]

And she did a great job leading the team. When she took over, things got better pretty quickly. And ditto, Sheila Ford Hamp.

"A win-win-win situation. All three parties — Larkin, the Canadiens, and the Red Wings — did quite well here."

John U. Bacon on the Red Wings' deal to trade Dylan Larkin to Montreal

DT: Well, John, I don’t want to get into a rut, but this is when we typically talk about the fact that the Red Wings still have not traded their disgruntled former captain Dylan Larkin… but hang on, the script in front of me is indicating that Dylan Larkin has been traded, John.

JUB: [Laughs] Wait, what? What? I'm not ready for this, Doug. I'm sorry.

DT: [Laughs] The Red Wings sent Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens as part of a massive trade. The Wings are also sending two future draft picks to Montreal.

In exchange, Detroit received center Kirby Dach, goalie Samuel Montembault, and current U of M junior and NHL prospect Michael Hage, plus four draft picks including first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. How did Detroit make out after months of trying to deal Larkin?

JUB: I think very, very well. In fact, I'd even call it a win-win-win situation. All three parties — Larkin, the Canadiens, and the Red Wings — did quite well here. What they're really basically trading is their current star player, Dylan Larkin, for lottery tickets for future star players.

That includes Michael Hage, currently at the University of Michigan. One little heartbreak there was his father. His entire dream for his son was to play for the Montreal Canadiens. He dies in a tragic accident, his dad does. And then his son is drafted by the Montreal Canadiens. So this does take that away.

But on the grand scale, this is win-win-win. And it's better for everybody than Dylan Larkin on his couch in Detroit.

DT: All right John, happy Thanksgiving. I'm always thankful we get to do this on the radio every week. I hope you have a great holiday.

JUB: Well, thank you very much, Doug. Thanks to all the listeners who tell me on the book tour, every single stop, "I love Doug." [Laughs]

DT: [Laughs]

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of the interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.