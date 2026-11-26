Tents and blankets lined the sidewalks of Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday as families waited for the 100th America's Thanksgiving Parade to pass by. Some attendees even packed picnics and warm drinks to keep their hands toasty ahead of the 8:45 a.m. start.

The procession stretched three miles from Midtown to downtown, beginning at Woodward and Kirby near the Detroit Institute of Arts before coming to an end at Woodward and Congress.

Prominent Michigan businesses, including Ford Motor Company and presenting sponsor Gardner White, marched along the route, waving to community members and handing out beaded necklaces and high-fives to excited viewers.

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Longtime parade-goers, like Victor Walker, recalled waking up extra early as a child on Thanksgiving Day to claim a spot with his family along the street. Now, with his daughter sitting on his shoulders for the best view, Walker said attending the parade is a tradition he plans to carry on with his own family.

"Now that I have a daughter and my son and my beautiful wife over here ... we just want to continue the tradition," Walker said. The parade, he said, "means everything. You know, I used to come out here ... with my dad and my brothers and my sisters. And so for me to be able to do it again, it's just a beautiful thing. Taking it to these generations, it's a legacy for me."

Other attendees remembered the parade looking a bit different in years past.

Seana Smith said this was her second time attending in-person, but she recalled seeing broadcasts of other years.

"I think there were more, like, inflatable floats," Smith said.

Nonetheless, surrounded by family and cheering for floats like one for Central Michigan University, Smith said braving the cold weather was worth it.