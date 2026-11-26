Michiganders have at least one thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

A recent survey from the Michigan Farm Bureau shows the price of a Thanksgiving feast in the state in 2026 is slightly cheaper than last year despite national averages ticking higher.

The Michigan Farm Bureau said the cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people in Michigan is $50.38 this year, down 3% from 2025.

“We’re so fortunate to be in the state of Michigan, where we grow and produce almost everything that ends up on your Thanksgiving table," the Michigan Farm Bureau's Nancy Nyquist said. "Whether it’s the turkey, the cranberries, carrots, potatoes, squash, apples, local dairy ... all that is right here in our state.”

The Michigan Farm Bureau survey shows prices are down in Michigan for turkeys, cranberries, and other Thanksgiving staples. Prices are higher for dinner rolls, pumpkin pie mix, and whipping cream.

Nationally, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is $58.63, a 6% increase from 2025.

Individual prices — Michigan averages

o 16-pound turkey: $20.03 or $1.25 per pound (down 7%)

o 14-ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.78 (down 4%)

o 2 frozen pie crusts: $2.89 (down 12%)

o 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $1.87 (down 13%)

o Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.30 (down 3%)

o 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.51 (down 2%)

o 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.33 (down 1%)

o 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $1.21 (down 12%)

o 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.96 (up 28%)

o Half pint of whipping cream: $1.89 (up 15%)

o 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $3.59 (up 2%)

o 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.02 (up 2%)

Expanded menu prices — Michigan averages

o 4 pounds boneless ham: $16.38 or $4.09 per pound (down 7%)

o 5 pounds of russet potatoes : $3.15 (up 3%)

o 1 pound of frozen green beans: $1.52 (down 2%)