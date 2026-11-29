Hunting is a statewide tradition for some Michiganders. That practice also raises money for statewide conservation efforts.

The purchase of hunting and fishing licenses contributes over $95 million to the initiatives.

Collected game also reduces food insecurity and scarcity in the state. Over 560,000 hot meals have been donated when hunters donate their meat to food banks, according to the Hunters Feeding Michigan state initiative.

The Michigan Wildlife Council, whose nine members are appointed by the governor, oversees public education on “the importance of conserving and managing our forests, waters and wildlife.”

The state’s bodies of water and lands greatly benefit from good hunting and fishing practices, the council says. The hunting and fishing industries are also a source of about 170,000 in Michigan, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.