Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a 30-year forest management proposal affecting the Ottawa National Forest in the Upper Peninsula.

The roughly 1 million acres of the Ottawa National Forest extend from the south shore of Lake Superior to the border with Wisconsin.

The U.S. Forest Service plan includes logging, clearcutting, and road-access changes across more than 175,000 acres, much of it in the Ottawa National Forest.

The agency says the project will protect endangered species, improve the overall health of the forest, and provide for long-term timber production.

Environmental groups said the plan subjects nearly 80,000 acres of the forest to intensive logging, gravel mining, and clearcutting, and would actually threaten the habitat of some endangered species, and clear-cut a lot more land than necessary.

The lawsuit alleges the Forest Service conducted only a cursory environmental impact assessment for its plan, in violation of of the National Environmental Policy Act.

The agency said it can't comment on pending litigation.