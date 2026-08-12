Artist Talk: Cody Norman

In celebration of Detroit Month of Design, join us for an artist talk by Cody Norman (CAA MFA 3D Design ’20) followed by a conversation with Andrew Satake Blauvelt, Director of Cranbrook Art Museum.

Cody Norman is a Chicago-based artist, designer, and educator. He currently serves as part-time faculty in the Sculpture and Designed Objects departments at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Norman works with both digital and analog fabrication processes to transform recycled and bio plastics into functional art objects. Creating enigmatic forms that feel at once familiar and foreign, Norman’s process physically blurs the line between digital and hand craft.

Norman’s work is represented by I.M. Weiss Gallery and his Trace Chair has recently been acquired by the Cranbrook Art Museum where it is currently on view in the exhibition Labyrinth/Laboratory: Selections from the Cranbrook Collection. His work has shown at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, Chicago Botanic Garden, and Walker Art Center.

The event is free with museum admission.